Edmonds Plant Demo Garden to host soil building, composting workshop March 11

The Edmonds Wildlife Habitat Native Plant Demonstration Garden will host a workshop on soil building and composting this Saturday, March 11 from 1-2:30 p.m. The workshop is free and people of all ages and gardening experience are welcome.

Come get the dirt on soil, worms and compost from presenter Beth Donnellan. Learn what constitutes good soil and how critters contribute to it. Find out if composting is difficult and how much space and material it requires.

Bring a magnifying lens if you have one; some will also be available.

The Demo Garden is located at the Willow Creek Hatchery, northwest corner of Highway 104 and Pine Street. Street parking is on Pine Street. To learn more, visit www.pilchuckaudubon.org, email garden@pilchuckaudubon.org, or call 425-771-8165.