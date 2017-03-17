Edmonds playhouse to represent Edmonds at Seattle’s FringeFest

Saturday/Sunday

March 25/26

Friday/Saturday

March 31/ April 1

The Phoenix Theatre does the

Seattle Fringe Festival

Eclectic Theatre

1214 10th Ave.

Seattle’s Broadway district

Askew

By Debra Rich Gettleman

Directed by Eric Lewis

Only one beyond-the-pale theatre company was selected to show their stuff at Seattle FringeFest 2017 and that one premier group of actors is none other than Edmonds’ Phoenix troupe.

The Phoenix masters of wit, farce, comedy and satire will face off against the best that Seattle has to offer in four opportunities that showcase the playwright talents of managing director Debra Rich Gettleman.

Four On the Boards

The four quick skits that Gettleman successfully submitted to the festival jury include:

Salt ~ Two strangers, a lot of baggage, and an unsalted slice of lemon meringue pie. A perfect recipe for romance!

The Chair ~ Out-of-work, underachiever Ben refuses to give up a bad movie night for a real job and finds himself with a uniquely aromatic gift that he can’t get rid of.

Prersbyopia ~ Two struggling actors trying to make it in Los Angeles are featured in this one-act play: One of them is character “Emily” who has turned the corner on 40 but is stricken with ADD (not the kind of ADD you’re thinking!)

Rose Colored Spectacles ~ “Rose” sees the world as it should be and not as it is. She waxes on to her snoring husband about such hot topics as the challenges of cat boarding, medical marijuana and her LGBTQ daughter. (Because every family needs to have it all!)

Cast

These four “shorts” will be performed by actors well known to the Edmonds’ community: Asa Sholdez, Debra Rich Gettleman, Michael McFadden, Shannon Bengston, David Bailey, and Melanie Calderwood.

This is one of the few times that Artfully Edmonds fully endorses leaving Edmonds’ city limit to check out other performance venues.

Let’s give it up for The Phoenix Theatre by grabbing a couple light-hearted fun loving friends and catching these professional level actors who are representing our fair city at FringeFest!

