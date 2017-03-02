Edmonds Police Blotter, Feb. 21-27

Feb. 21

7800 block 194th Street Southwest: Fraudulent checks deposited into account after account login given.

22300 block Highway 99: A woman was criminally trespassed from a local business.

18800 block 89th Avenue West: A man reported that while he was in jail, someone used his EBT card at a nearby grocery store in Lynnwood.

Feb. 22

7900 block 211th Place Southwest: A man called to report that his wife told him that she had been raped. When police contacted her, she insisted that she did not want to talk with police or aid, and demanded that police get out of her house. She would not provide any information regarding whether she was sexually assaulted and the location of the assault is unknown.

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A vehicle stolen out of Lynnwood was recovered in Edmonds.

1100 block 5th Avenue South: Police received a report of a failed attempt to steal a vehicle.

21700 block 76th Avenue West: Subject was given a trespass notice after causing a disturbance.

7600 block 212th Street Southwest: A suspicious woman entered Edmonds-Woodway High School and stole IDs of a student.

21600 block 78th Avenue West: A bicycle was stolen from an unlocked detached shed.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A necklace was missing after a hospital visit.

22000 block Highway 99: A fake cashier’s check was used to pay for vehicle repairs.

22200 block 76th Avenue West: Vehicle paint was keyed by unknown suspect(s) while victim was out of country for approximately a month. Victim reported that same keying occurred with more damage about six month ago.

600 block Walnut Street: A locked vehicle was entered and keys taken.

21300 block 76th Avenue West: A woman reported that someone came into her residence and stole items from a bedroom.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A man’s bike was stolen while he was at work.

24000 block 79th Place West: An unknown person opened a Lowe’s credit card in the victim’s name.

10100 block 238th Street Southwest: Possible scam regarding cable services reported.

8000 block 236th Street Southwest: A man was arrested on a felony Department of Corrections warrant and booked into Snohomish County Jail.

Feb. 23

23200 block Highway 99: A verbal argument was reported between boyfriend and girlfriend.

9200 block 217th Street Southwest: A bicycle abandoned on reporting party’s lawn overnight was turned over to Edmonds police for safekeeping.

8200 block 234th Street Southwest: An investigation of assault led to arrest.

20900 block 70th Avenue West: A man attempted to steal a vehicle brush guard, but fled the scene when confronted and dropped the stolen item.

22100 block Highway 99: A wallet was found in a business with a small baggie of meth. Submitted for destruction.

20900 block 74th Avenue West: Suspicious damage on a vehicle was reported.

8100 block 215th Place Southwest: A man’s ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend told the man via phone that he wanted to fight him.

700 block Main Street: Two men were arrested for trespassing.

8500 block 238th Street Southwest: A verbal argument reported between father and daughter.

Feb. 24

23700 block 80th Court West: Complainant told police about threats, made over phone, toward a friend.

21400 block Highway 99: A criminal trespass notice was issued to a man who changed clothes in the lobby of McDonald’s.

22700 block 96th Avenue West: Two firearms were taken for safekeeping pursuant to a court order.

20800 block 74th Avenue West: Report of possible identity theft.

21600 block 78th Avenue West: Burglary of a locked tool shed reported.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle.

Feb. 25

21900 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for shoplifting at Winco grocery store.

23300 block 96th Avenue West: A man reported that his wife brought home a male friend, who then told the husband he had to leave the house.

22500 block Highway 99: A man stole an unknown quantity of liquor from Rite Aid, leaving the scene in a stolen car.

24000 block Highway 99: A license plate found in the parking lot of an auto dealership was turned over to Edmonds police for safekeeping.

8000 block 242nd Street Southwest: A suspicious persons complaint results in arrest of juvenile female on outstanding arrest warrant.

23900 block Highway 99: A man male arrested for a felony warrant had illegal narcotics on him.

Feb. 26

200 block 4th Avenue South: A vehicle reported stolen to Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 19 was found unoccupied behind 239 4th Avenue South.

24000 block Timberlane Road: A juvenile was involved in a disturbance.

22800 block 100th Avenue West: An unoccupied car door was kicked in and badly dented.

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man and woman were trespassed from a restaurant. The man was arrested for a warrant and drugs.

8200 block Lake Ballinger Way: A boyfriend and girlfriend got into a verbal argument.

7500 block 212th Street Southwest: A traffic stop led to a DUI arrest.

Feb. 27

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A woman was charged with third-degree assault.

9500 block Edmonds Way: A woman was arrest for DUI after a single-car collision.

7000 block 212th Street Southwest: Banner Bank reported the fraudulent opening and use of an account with a fake ID that led to financial loss.

23100 block 106th Avenue West: Domestic disturbance reported.

20700 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for larceny on an Edmonds PD felony warrant.