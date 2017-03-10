Edmonds Police Blotter, Feb. 28-March 7

Feb. 28

9200 block 224th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for intentionally lighting his mother’s house on fire. House was unoccupied at the time of the fire. See related story here.

7800 block 202nd Place Southwest: Domestic violence, burglary and court order violation reported.

22300 block 76th Ave. W.Prowl of unlocked vehicle. No theft.

7800 block 202nd Place Southwest: Forgery of checks reported.

23500 block Highway 99: A woman reported being assaulted but did not want to press charges.

23600 block Highway 99: Two women in their late teens/early 20s stole several bottles of alcohol from Safeway. One bottle was recovered; suspects left in a vehicle.

22900 block 92nd Avenue West: A man was arrested for violently assaulting his mother. 9

1000 block Walnut Street: Victim reported that an unknown suspect was using old and expired license plates registered to the reporting party. The victim discarded the plates 2-1/2 years ago after receiving new specialized plates.

6600 block 172nd Street Southwest: Police responded to a drive-by shooting involving the victims’ occupied residence. See related story here.

March 1

21900 block Highway 99: A man and woman were arrested on warrants. The man was also charged with second-degree possession of stolen property.

22600 block Highway 99: A woman was trespassed from 76 gas station for shoplifting. No charges sought for theft

8100 block 236th Street Southwest: A secured vehicle was stolen from an apartment complex parking lot.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: Police received report of missing/endangered adult male.

400 block 3rd Avenue North: A bicycle was found in downtown Edmonds.

7900 block 196th Place Southwest: License plate theft was reported.

21000 block 83rd Avenue West: Fraudulent activities were seen on debit card.

March 2

6000 block 244th Street Southwest: Police assisted Mountlake Terrace PD with a disorderly subject who assaulted officers.

23200 block 76th Avenue West: Vehicle prowl reported.

21900 block 80th Avenue West: Vehicle prowl, no theft, with suspect caught on video.

7600 block 239th Place Southwest: A package was stolen from the front porch.

23600 block Highway 99: Subject stole alcohol from Safeway.

500 block Bell Street: An unoccupied stolen vehicle out of Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office was recovered.

21900 block Highway 99: Subject was arrested for shoplifting at Winco.

23500 block Edmonds Way: A woman gave a significant amount of money to a man she met on an online dating website.

17100 block 68th Avenue West: A juvenile disturbance was reported at a family residence.

24100 block Highway 99: Subject was arrested on warrant at Burlington Coat Factory.

March 3

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: Two suspects ordered food, ate it, and then left without paying for it.

1100 block C Avenue: A pressure washer was stolen from a garage when door was left open sometime overnight.

7900 block 211th Place Southwest: A purse was stolen out of a locked vehicle.

21600 block 79th Avenue West: Theft from unlocked car reported.

9300 block 244th Street Southwest:Property was stolen out of vehicle parked at Brackett’s Apartments sometime overnight.

21100 block 80th Avenue West: Two unlocked vehicles were entered. No theft.

7200 block 224th Street Southwest: A woman reported being raped by her husband more than a month ago.

8600 block 238th Street Southwest: Theft from unlocked car.

21300 block 80th Avenue West: The manager of Villa Don apartments provided police with video of a man seen walking through the parking lot trying car doors. No apparent crime occurred based on viewing video.

9300 block 244th Street Southwest: The driver’s side door of a car was damaged sometime overnight in an attempt to pry it open.

8100 block 212th Street Southwest: Someone entered an unlocked vehicle and stole items inside.

23800 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for a warrant and illegal narcotics possession.

21900 block Highway 99: A man caught shoplifting was arrested for burglary due to previous trespass notices. His female partner was arrested for third-degree theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.

22000 block Highway 99: A stolen cell phone was later recovered from suspect and returned to victim.

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: Two older woman dine and dash at Denny’s

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A suspect dined and dashed, but left ID behind

17700 block Talbot Road: A man was contacted while police were investigating attempted car prowl/theft. The man refused to stop so was arrested for obstructing and for a felony Department of Corrections warrant.

March 4

24100 block 100th Avenue West: Commercial diving gear was stolen out of vehicle overnight.

7800 block 209th Street Southwest: Property was stolen out of an unlocked vehicle.

20800 block 78th Avenue West: Someone stole a vehicle from the victim’s driveway.

22200 block Highway 99: A woman was assaulted by her boyfriend.

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A criminal trespass warning was issued to an intoxicated male causing a disturbance at Denny’s Restaurant.

9500 block 240th Street Southwest: Graffiti was sprayed on walls of school.

20700 block 77th Place West: Property was stolen out of reporting party’s vehicle some time overnight while parked in driveway.

7700 block 205th Place Southwest: A cell phone was stolen out of an unlocked car.

1100 Block C Avenue: Property was stolen from victim’s unlocked car while parked in her driveway.

700 block Main Street: A window was broken on a door and another doorway was vandalized at the Frances Anderson Center.

24100 block Highway 99: A man left a bag of burglar’s tools in a Burlington Northern Coat Factory shopping cart.

8800 block 196th Street Southwest: A single-vehicle collision led to DUI arrest and minor injuries to the driver. See related story here.

9300 block 244th Street Southwest: Tools were stolen from vehicle, no suspect.

22500 block Highway 99: Bus lane turn-right-only signs vandalized.

22900 block Highway 99: Report of a telephone scam with $1,500 was stolen using prepaid cash cards.

23600 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at a grocery store.

March 5

23200 block Highway 99: Vehicle theft reported.

9500 block Bowdoin Way: An impaired driver drove into park and into a fence.

9600 block 220th Street Southwest: Graffiti was found written on exterior wall of music room at Westgate Elementary.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A man was caught on camera stealing a bike.

22201 block Highway 99: A man was robbed by three armed suspects. See related story here.

March 6

7300 block 213th Place Southwest: Theft of vehicle reported.

7700 block 234th Street Southwest: Keys for several cars at a dealership and other items were stolen from vehicle while parked in front of victim’s house overnight.

22300 block Highway 99: A large knife was found in front of business.

1000 block Alder Street: A 19-year-old man reported to 911 that his 17-year-old ex-girlfriend was committing suicide with a knife. Report was unfounded; male has history of harassing ex-girlfriend since breakup. Man to be charged with domestic violence harassment.

17200 block 76th Avenue West: Identity theft reported.

7900 block 218th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled and items were stolen.

700 block Walnut Street: Identity theft reported.

23500 block Robin Hood Drive: Police responded to verbal argument between boyfriend and girlfriend.

9700 block 237th Place Southwest; A verbal argument was reported between son and stepmother.

21900 block Highway 99: Theft of cell phone reported.

20800 block 76th Avenue West: Tires were stolen sometime between November and now, no suspects.

20700 block 78th Place West: Police received a report of a runaway juvenile female.

March 7

9300 block 244th Street Southwest: A woman hit her boyfriend in face with fists, causing injury.She was arrested for fourth-degree domestic violence.