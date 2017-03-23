Edmonds Police Blotter, March 14-22

March 14

7800 block 202nd Place Southwest: Man arrested for violation of a protection order.

7700 block 193rd Place Southwest: Rotten fence posts were pushed over during fence-mending project.

700 block Main Street: $60 stolen from a classroom cabinet.

700 block 6th Avenue North: Landlord-tenant dispute reported.

22201 block Highway 99: Subject violated a no-contact order and was taken to jail.

8000 block Sierra Drive: Items were stolen out of an unlocked vehicle.

23500 block Edmonds Way: Someone entered an unlocked vehicle and stole property inside.

22200 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for drug paraphernalia and a warrant.

March 15

8600 block 236th Street Southwest: Cash stolen during a vehicle prowl.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: Theft from locker reported in secure employee room at Swedish Edmonds hospital.

8100 block 236th Street Southwest: An unoccupied stolen vehicle out of Shoreline was located in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

23700 block 100th Avenue West: Stolen vehicle reported.

7600 block 212th Street Southwest: Juveniles were arrested for drug possession.

7200 block 224th Street Southwest: Meat was stolen from unlocked freezer on victim’s outdoor patio.

7900 Cyrus Place: Lost medications reported.

70 block Main Street: Three juveniles were contacted and issued referrals for minor in possession or consumption of alcohol.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A patient broke a window at Swedish Edmonds hospital.

22500 block Highway 99: The barista at a local coffee shop accepted a $100 bill, only to learn later that it was counterfeit.

March 16

21900 block Highway 99: An adult father and daughter argued, resulting in daughter making suicidal threats and being involuntarily committed to the hospital.

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: Subject ordered food and had no money to pay.

100 block Main Street: A citizen found an out-of-state drivers license on the side of the roadway.

20400 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for a warrant and for felony drug charges.

9300 block 244th Street Southwest: An argument between a father and son became physical and father attempted to restrain son.

March 17

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A suspect ordered and consumed food, then left without paying.

22800 block 76th Avenue West: A motor vehicle was stolen from an apartment complex.

7600 block 212th Street Southwest: Subject entered a pharmacy under false pretenses then returned within minutes with accomplice, jumped counter and stole prescription medication.

23600 block Highway 99: Two subjects stole a couple of bottle of hard liquor from Safeway.

21300 80TH AVE W 2017-00006081 Domestic – No Assault WA0310200 03/17/2017 18:55:05 A boyfriend and his girlfriend got into a verbal argument.

March 18

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: Theft of food and services reported.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A cell phone was stolen.

7600 block 230th Street Southwest: A car was spray painted while in a parking lot.

21000 block 76th Avenue West: Gang-related graffiti found on fence.

21900 block 88th Place West: Residential burglary reported.

1000 block 7th Avenue South: Son entered home, scared family members and stole clothing before the police were called.

8100 block 236th Street Southwest: A man reported seeing an unknown female get pulled into a vehicle by another man. The reporting party’s claim was never verified.

March 19

200 block 6th Avenue North: A wallet was found.

8700 block 218th Street Southwest: A wallet was stolen out of a vehicle.

700 block Main Street: A purse found in playfield at Francis Anderson Center was turned over to Edmonds PD for safekeeping.

9700 block 231st Place Southwest: A man in a domestic relationship with a woman threatens to kill her if he goes to jail.

21300 block Pioneer Way: A man found a bag in his yard, and police returned property to owner.

16100 block 75th Place West: A woman was hit and killed by a train as she was crossing the train tracks. See story here.

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man ordered food and ate at Denny’s, knowing he did not have money. He was arrested for theft and trespassed.

8700 block 238th Street Southwest: An elderly woman with dementia was located after she didn’t make it home, and a missing person report was taken.

March 20

8400 block 240th Street Southwest: Tires were slashed.

7400 block 215th Street Southwest: Identity theft was reported.

7300 block 224th Street Southwest: Someone entered an unlocked vehicle and glove box but nothing was taken.

17700 block 76th Avenue West: A verbal dispute was reported between occupants at a residence.

9200 block 187th Street Southwest: Electronics, cash and tools taken during a residential burglary.

400 block Admiral Way: Credit cards were stolen from a vehicle and used several times afterward in Edmonds and Lynnwood.

8600 block 187th Place Southwest: Residential burglary reported.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A woman was trespassed from Swedish Edmonds hospital.