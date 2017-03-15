Edmonds Police Blotter, March 7-13

March 7

18700 block 88th Avenue West: Complainant reported that someone had damaged one of the tires of a vehicle parked in the driveway of the residence.

23800 block Highway 99: Police responded to a report of a man down in the roadway with an obvious head injury. There were no eyewitnesses to the fall or how subject ended up in the roadway. He was taken to Harborview.

7500 block 212th Street Southwest: A disabled vehicle was damaged while being pushed out of the roadway by a patrol vehicle.

19600 block 88th Avenue West: A disturbance was reported between the owner of a foreclosed home and a squatter inside.

March 8

7900 block 236th Street Southwest: A White 1991 Acura Integra was stolen overnight.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for shoplift/theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.

21800 block 76th Avenue West: Prescription medication was found outside of a business near a dumpster. The person on the prescription is transient and could not be located. The drugs were entered into evidence for destruction.

900 block Walnut Street: A woman driver was arrested for hit and run and driving with a suspended license.

23600 block Highway 99: A man in his 40s shoplifted merchandise from Safeway and left in a vehicle.

23200 block 100th Avenue West: A knife and brass knuckles were found on a student.

22200 block Highway 99: Reporting party said an acquaintance took his car and has not returned it.

8100 block 238th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for multiple misdemeanor warrants.

March 9

9400 block 244th Street Southwest: An argument was reported between a married couple over money.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A patient brought into Swedish Edmonds hospital for mental problems had an aggressive episode in the secure mental health unit and damaged several computers. Was cited for second-degree malicious mischief.

700 block Edmonds Way: A woman reported that someone had made a fraudulent charge on her credit card without her permission.

Olympic View Drive/Wharf Street: A collision investigation led to a DUI arrest.

March 10

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A customer fled prior to paying his food bill.

300 block Main Street: Possible identity theft reported using a fraudulent Social Security number.

7000 block 212th Street Southwest: A man attempted to open up a checking/savings account with fake identification, but was refused by the bank. Possibly part of a larger fraud ring.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was detained by Winco loss prevention after shoplifting cosmetics for a woman he just met at a nearby motel.

March 11

10500 block Little John Court: A check was stolen out of the mail and forged.

20900 block 76th Avenue West: A man locked a resident out of his apartment and then displayed a handgun when police arrived, requiring SWAT team call-out for armed barricaded suspect. Suspect was taken into custody after several-hour standoff. See full story here.

20700 block 76th Avenue West: A man was arrested for fourth-degree domestic violence assault.

March 12

9500 block 232nd Street Southwest: An unlocked vehicle was entered while parked in owner’s driveway, and property was stolen from inside.

24300 block 76th Avenue West: Roommates with a child in common had a verbal argument.

9300 block 232nd Street Southwest: A wallet was stolen out of a victim’s unlocked vehicle while it was parked in the driveway overnight.

400 block Main Street: A bike was found on the sidewalk.

22000 block Highway 99: Two men stole a case of beer each and ran out of the store.

9400 block 244th Street Southwest: Wife and wife have a verbal domestic dispute.

March 13

100 block Skyline Drive: Vehicle stolen from where it was parked outside of home.

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man arrested on a warrant was booked on felony drug charges after a search revealed heroin in his pocket.

8800 block 236th Street Southwest: Victim reported being slapped across the face once about a week ago while having consensual sex.

19400 block 82nd Place West: Police received a report of a stolen cell phone.

21600 block 84th Avenue West: Small holes were found in two windows at an elementary school.

21100 block 76th Avenue West: A man painted graffiti on 7-11 store property.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was cited for shoplifting.

23800 block Highway 99: Police investigated a report of indecency at a local coffee stand.

22200 block Highway 99: A man arrested on a felony warrant was found to be in possession of heroin and crack cocaine. He was booked into the Snohomish County Jail.

400 block Howell Way: A stolen vehicle was recovered, then stolen again within an hour and a half.

600 block 3rd Avenue South: Several subjects in City Park started a fire in a parking lot, destroying a small plant.

8200 block 204th Street Southwest: Police received a report of a fire extinguisher thrown at a vehicle windshield, causing damage to the windshield.