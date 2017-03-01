Edmonds police seeking leads in Tuesday night drive-by shooting

1 of 3

Edmonds police are seeking leads related to a drive-by shooting in the 6600 block of 172nd Street Southwest Tuesday night.

According to Edmonds police spokesman Sgt. Shane Hawley, no one was injured in the shooting, which occurred around 9:15 p.m. At least three bullets struck the residence, and officers found bullet holes in a large downstairs window. The home’s occupants, which included four adults, one teenager and an infants, all were in the room when the bullets came through the window, Hawley said.

A neighbor had video of the event from a home security camera, showing a red SUV driving past the residence, turning around and driving by again. On the second pass by, six shots can be heard coming from the SUV. The vehicle then left the area.

Detectives are following up on leads in this case. Anyone with information is encouraged to call or send in tips via the police department website. Anonymous tips can also be sent by entering EPDtips@edmondswa.gov as the website address.