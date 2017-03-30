Edmonds scenic: (You Look) Wonderful Tonight

SUPPORT US when shopping at Amazon!
We encourage you to shop local first! But if you shop at Amazon, please visit there by clicking here. We’ll get a small commission on your purchase(s), which helps support My Edmonds News. Consider bookmarking this page for your future Amazon purchases.
Breathtaking! Thank you for sharing. What type of filter did you use?
I cannot speak for David, but I have taken many Edmonds sunset shots. I have used circular polarizing and varied density gradient filters. Many times, however, I just adjust the exposure settings of my camera or used its HDR feature.
Hi there, no pre-set filters used, but I did use a photo editing software called Lightroom to manually adjust exposure, gradient, clarity, and dehaze levels. The camera was a Canon 60D with an f3.5 18-135mm lens.