Edmonds School District High School Students of Month for February

Edmonds Heights K-12
Mother’s Name: Connie Landry
Father’s Name: Keith Landry
Clubs & Activities: Three seasons on the Edmonds Heights Robotics team 3805
Athletics: Black belt in martial arts
Honors: Part of the National Society of High School Scholars
Community Service: Various work with the Food Lifeline food bank as well as Microsoft community clean up
Current Employment: I work for 47 Degrees North Marketing, which is a small film production team based in Bellevue.
Future Educational Goals: I plan on getting my associate’s degree, and I will see what further formal education I need after that.
Future Career Goals: After I finish school, I plan on continuing my work with the “47” production team, as well as generally pursuing work in film, both as a writer and a director.
Anything else we should know? I show my deepest gratitude to my friends and family for supporting me in my career choices. I also would like to mention that the teachers at Edmonds Heights are just as much to thank for my success so far in my chosen field of film. Their support and encouragement to think for ourselves and strive for what we want is half the reason I am pursuing something I love today.
Edmonds-Woodway High School
Mother’s Name: Cissy Yu
Father’s Name: John Yu
GPA: 3.945
Clubs & Activities: Track & Field; Students Saving Salmon Secretary; National Art Honor Society; Co-President; Photography
Athletics: Track & Field
Honors: National Honor Society; National Art Honor Society
Awards; RIT Photo Prize 2015
Community Service: Swedish Hospital Volunteer; Students Saving Salmon
Significant School Project: Students Saving Salmon project with Shell Creek resident; Creating the stained glass window for the Class of 2017
Future Educational Goals: Go to college to obtain a general Bachelor of Science degree
Future Career Goals: Not sure yet, however I want to do something where I will be able to help others and exercise the skills that I have learned, both artistically and academically
Mother’s Name: Errin Shull
Father’s Name: Jack Shull
GPA: 3.88
ASB: Senior Class of 2017 Treasurer
Athletics: I did gymnastics from when I was four years old to my freshmen year of high school; I have been on the EWHS Varsity Cheer team all four years of high school; Sophomore year I did track and tried pole vaulting for the first time and actually lettered but did not stick to the sport.
Honors: I am in the National Honors Society.
Awards: I made the NCA All-American Cheer Team in 2014 and 2016.
Community Service: I have been a part of the Sparkles/Unified Cheer Team at EWHS the past four years; I volunteered with Earth Corps this year on MLK Day; I have volunteered at the Edmonds 4th of July Parade the past three years.
Future Educational Goals: My goal is to go to the University of Washington.
Future Career Goals: Currently I have had some interest in medical and health services management.
Anything else we should know? I’m thinking about trying out for the UW Cheer Team if I am accepted into UW.
Meadowdale High School
Mother’s Name: Aoife Kinsella-Ball
Father’s Name: Gerald Ball
GPA: 3.78
Clubs & Activities: LGBTQ+ Club President; Equity Team
ASB:Vice President
Athletics: Captain, varsity wrestling
Honors: AP photography; AP literature and composition; AP biology; calculus
Awards: Wrestling District and Regional Champion 2017; Edmonds Invite Champion 2017 and most outstanding wrestler; Everett Classic Champion 2017; Lynden Invitational Champion and most outstanding wrestler 2017.
Community Service: Volunteered for Jay Inslee and Patty Murray’s campaign by canvassing houses.
Significant School Project: Diversity Assembly to recognize how privilege plays a role in our community.
Current Employment: Sales associate at Pacsun
Future Educational Goals: Four year university and possibly getting a degree in political science.
Future Career Goals: Become a senator in Canadian Parliament.
Mother’s Name: Penny Hoppe
Father’s Name: Steve Hoppe
GPA: 4.0
Clubs & Activities: Secretary of National Honors Society, Link Crew Leader, member of HiQ
Athletics: Varsity Cross Country, Varsity Track
Honors: Cross Country captain, Homecoming Queen
Awards: American Association of University Women in Science Award
Community Service: Volunteered over 90 hours for the Student Conservation Association and packaged food at Food Lifeline
Future Educational Goals: Attend a private four-year university to study biochemistry with a focus on pre-med
Future Career Goals: To work in the medical field
Scriber Lake High School
Mother’s Name: Sumarra Paradis
Father’s Name: Michael Eric Dennis
GPA: 3.02
Clubs & Activities: Member of the Dungeons & Dragons Club, previously member of the Anime Club
Athletics: I take walks. I also run when I might miss the bus. Otherwise, I’m not much of an athletic person.
Awards: Multiple-Time Star Student (including this month!)
Community Service: Not much more than picking up trash on the ground when I see it.
Significant School Project: Working on my story that may be included in this year’s book.
Current Employment: Sign Spinner with Aarrow Sign Spinners
Future Educational Goals: I definitely plan on going to college, most likely shortly after high school.
Future Career Goals: Hopefully something in robotics, as well as doing some writing on the side.
Anything else we should know? I’m part of the Electronics Engineering Technology Program at Sno-Isle Tech.
Mother’s Name: Misty Fisk
Father’s Name: David Fisk
Athletics: I don’t play on a sports team but I play football and volleyball with my neighbors.
Community Service: I have been keeping the area around my apartments clean and organising the toys and stuff that the kids leave outside for a few years now, I pick up the garbage left outside and clean the laundry rooms.
Current Employment: I don’t have a job yet but I just got my ID and I’m applying.
Future Educational Goals: I plan on going to Edmonds Community College either next year or the year after so I can save money for it and after two years there I plan on transferring to a four-year college
Future Career Goals: I’m not 100 percent sure what I want to do yet but I’ve been thinking about becoming a dental hygienist.
VOICE Transition Program
Father’s Name: Ken Yetter Sr.
Clubs & Activities: Drawing & art
Athletics: Special Olympics Basketball & Bowling
Significant School Project: Project SEARCH intern
Current Employment: Swedish Edmonds Hospital volunteer and guest services intern
Future Educational Goals: Edmonds Community College classes
Future Career Goals: Clothing retail
Anything else we should know? I am a nice person who likes to help others whenever I can.