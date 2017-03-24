Edmonds School District releases key calendar dates for upcoming school years

112
0

The Edmonds School District has announced key calendar dates for the next three school years, including holiday break dates and first day of school for 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20.

The district said the full 2017-18 calendar may not be released until August. That’s because the district is in collective bargaining for a new contract with the Edmonds Education Association, which represents the district’s approximately 1,200 certificated/teaching staff, and professional development days and where they are placed on the calendar is subject to negotiations.

Note that the dates below are for days when school would be in session; Saturdays and Sundays are not included.

You can learn more here.

Key Calendar Dates
2017-18; 2018-2019; 2019-2020

2017- 2018

  2018-2019  2019-2020

First Day of School

Sept. 6
(Wednesday)

       Sept. 5
(Wednesday)
 Sept. 4
(Wednesday)

Thanksgiving Break*

 Nov. 22-24

  Nov. 21-23  Nov. 27-29

Winter Break*

Dec. 18 – Jan. 1
(return Tuesday, Jan. 2)

  Dec. 24-Jan. 4

(last day Dec. 21;
return Jan. 7)
  Dec. 23-Jan.3

(last day Dec. 20;
return Jan. 6)

Presidents’ Day Break*

Feb. 19-20

  Feb. 18-19  Feb. 17-18

Spring Break*

April 2-6

  April 1-5  April 6-10
Last Day of School

TBD

  TBD  TBD

Snow make-up days, if needed, and in order of use

 TBD

  TBD  TBD

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here