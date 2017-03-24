Edmonds School District releases key calendar dates for upcoming school years

The Edmonds School District has announced key calendar dates for the next three school years, including holiday break dates and first day of school for 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20.

The district said the full 2017-18 calendar may not be released until August. That’s because the district is in collective bargaining for a new contract with the Edmonds Education Association, which represents the district’s approximately 1,200 certificated/teaching staff, and professional development days and where they are placed on the calendar is subject to negotiations.

Note that the dates below are for days when school would be in session; Saturdays and Sundays are not included.

Key Calendar Dates

2017-18; 2018-2019; 2019-2020