Edmonds Senior Center to host St. Patty’s Day dinner March 16

The Edmonds Senior Center will host a St. Patty’s Day Dinner and Pub from 5 to 7 p.m. March 16, with entertainment provided by Astoria Band.

Come down to the center’s dining room along the Edmonds waterfront and enjoy dancing, singing and a special reuben sandwich dinner. There will also be Irish beer available for purchase.

The cost to attend is $12 for Senior Center members and $17 for non-members. All ages are welcome. A big turnout is expected, so visit or call the admin office to reserve your seats early: 425-774-5555.