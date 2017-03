The Edmonds SnoKing Branch of American Association of University Women (AAUW) will offer a $1,500 STEM scholarship to a young woman graduating from an Edmonds School District high school. The scholarship is for a course of study in one of the STEM fields (science, technology, engineering or math). The deadline for 2017 applications is April 10.

More information can be found in these documents:

Letter to High School Counselors PDF

Application Form for 2017 STEM Scholarship Word doc PDF