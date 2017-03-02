Reminder: Edmonds Sons of Norway pancake breakfast and bake sale March 4

The Edmonds Sons of Norway Lodge is hosting its first pancake breakfast and bake sale of the year. Kick off the beginning of the spring season with a tasty breakfast of Norwegian-style pancakes and all the trimmings. All proceeds support lodge programs and local organizations.

The breakfast will be Saturday, March 4, between 7:30 a.m.-noon at the Edmonds Masonic Center, 515 Dayton St. Breakfasts are a hearty portion of Norwegian pancakes with strawberries and syrup, ham, juice, coffee, tea, and milk and cost $8 for adults and $5 for kids 6-10 (under 5 are free). Enjoy live music and after you eat, visit the craft and bake sale tables. Kids can participate in free folk dancing lessons between 10 a.m.-noon.

Proceeds support the Edmonds Food Bank, Ski For Light outings for mobility- and sight-impaired skiers, scholarships and the Sons of Norway Foundation.

The Sons of Norway is the largest Norwegian organization outside of Norway with a mission of preserving and promoting Norwegian heritage and tradition through cultural and social activities offered at local and district lodges. For more information about the Edmonds Chapter of the Sons of Norway (Norwegian ancestry NOT required) contact 2017 Lodge President Sandra Ferchen at 425-275-7114. Sons of Norway meetings are held the second Wednesday of each month January through June.

Visit www.edmondssonsofnorway.weebly.com for more information.