Fire District 1 annual report, marsh buffers on Tuesday Edmonds City Council agenda

The 2016 annual report from Snohomish County Fire District 1, a presentation from Community Transit and more discussion regarding Edmonds Marsh buffers as part of the city’s proposed Shoreline Master Program will be discussed during Tuesday night’s Edmonds City Council meeting.

The agenda also includes the following study items:

– Authorization to contract with James G. Murphy to sell surplus city vehicles and surplus city equipment

– Presentation of supplemental agreements with Murray, Smith & Associates for the Five Corners Reservoir recoating project and the Blueline Group to provide capital project construction management, engineering and inspection services for 2017.

The council will meet in executive session at 6:40 p.m. to discuss collective bargaining, followed by the regular council meeting at 7 p.m. The meeting will be in the Council Chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N. You can see the complete agenda here.