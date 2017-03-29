Fire District 1 provides annual report, affirms commitment to diversity

A lot has changed since Snohomish County Fire District 1 presented its last annual report, for 2015, to the Edmonds City Council. For starters, the district and the city are now operating under an amended 20-year contract, which was approved earlier this year after lengthy negotiations over issues related to staffing and cost-sharing. The fire district has also entered into a blended management arrangement that combines its staff with that of the City of Lynnwood’s Fire Department, and is studying whether to place a proposal before Lynnwood and Fire District 1 voters to form a Regional Fire Authority between the two entities.

During Tuesday night’s Edmonds council meeting, as the Fire District opened its 2016 annual report presentation, the focus was on yet another issue that has been facing the fire district: the fallout from racist remarks by two fire commissioners — David Chan and Bob Meador — that were videotaped during a break in a recent commission meeting.

Before fire district officials began talking about 2016 accomplishments, challenges and statistics, Commission Board Chair Jim McGaughey read a prepared statement declaring that the fire district “has a strong commitment to acceptance and support of all of our citizens, regardless of ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation or immigration status.” The statement also said the City of Edmonds, which has been a contracted partner with the district for fire service since 2010, “can rest assured that our values and our commitment to honor diversity will always continue to remain of upmost importance to Fire District 1.”

(You can read more on the latest fallout from Chan’s and Meador’s remarks in our Lynnwood Today story here.)

After McGaughey’s statement, Acting Fire Chief Brad Reading introduced individual fire officials responsible for the separate areas covered in the report.

Capt. Shaughn Maxwell, head of Fire District 1’s Emergency Medical Services Division, began by highlighting the district’s cardiac save rate, noting that it was 53 percent in 2016 — “one of the highest in the nation if not the highest in the world,” he said. (The national average is 37 percent.) To ensure even further success in saving people during cardiac arrest, the fire district has also been training community members in CPR, reaching 1,038 people with that training this year.

Maxwell also highlighted a variety of community engagement programs the district conducted in 2016 including falls prevention, homelessness outreach and disaster preparedness. Related to disaster preparedness, the district trained 40 people to be Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) volunteers, and three-quarters of those were Edmonds residents, he said.

Reading also reminded the 2016 numbers were based on the former deployment used by the Fire District, in which there were two paramedics and two firefighters stationed at downtown Fire Station 17, and three firefighters/EMTs stationed at the other two stations serving Edmonds. Under the new deployment, approved by the City Council in January as part of a contract amendment, two firefighter/EMT positions were cut overall and the two existing paramedic positions and a new paramedic were distributed across the three stations.

Later on, Doug Dahl, deputy chief of Fire District 1 operations, got to what he called “the meat of presentation” — how the fire district is doing when it comes to responding to emergency medical calls and fires, motor vehicle collisions and related emergencies in Edmonds.

In 2016, 82 percent of calls in the City of Edmonds were for emergency medical services, up slightly from 81 percent in 2015. Of those, 53 percent involved basic life support (those that can be handled by EMTs) while 29 percent were advanced life support calls (those requiring a paramedic).

Dahl noted that firefighters responded to 5,216 incidents within the Edmonds city limits in 2016, which was a slight drop from 5,291 in 2015, but still up from 2014, which saw 4,718 calls.

Each call represents an incident but does not reflect how many units were sent to each incident, Reading said. “It could be one unit or 10, he noted.

(Earlier in the meeting, Reading also reminded councilmembers that the 2016 numbers were based on the former deployment used by the Fire District, in which there were two paramedics and two firefighters stationed at downtown Fire Station 17, and three firefighters/EMTs stationed at the other two stations serving Edmonds. Under the new deployment, approved by the City Council in January as part of a contract amendment, two firefighter/EMT positions were cut overall and the two existing paramedic positions and a new paramedic were distributed across the three stations, for a total of nine on duty instead of 11.)

Dahl then turned to the topic of response times, noting that the fire district performed better than city’s standards — set by city ordinance — in the following two areas:

Total turnout time, measuring the time from dispatch until firefighters leave the station in required protective gear, was 2 minutes, 38 seconds on 90 percent of calls, beating the standard of 2:45.

First arriving fire engine on fire response was 6 minutes, 17 seconds on 90 percent of calls, better than the standard of 6:30.

The district did not meet the standard in four areas:

Residential fire deployment of full first-alarm assignment, at 7 minutes, 45 seconds of travel time on 90 percent of calls. The district responded to a total of three full-alarm fires in Edmonds in 2016, with a time of 6:53 on the first, 8:10 on the second and 8:43 on the third. The report noted, however, that this standard measures the last arriving unit at a house fire. In all three instances, the first fire engine arrived within 6:17 on 90 percent of calls, allowing those firefighters to begin working a soon as they arrived. The fact the last unit arrived later is “inconsequential,” the report said, “as the first arriving units have the greatest impact on these events.”

Commercial fire deployment of full first-alarm assignment, at 9 minutes of travel time. The city had five full-alarm commercial fires in 2016, and the district met standard on three of them — at 5:00, 5:21 and 7:23. The fourth incident was 9:05 and the fifth was 11:24. But as in the case of the residential deployment, in all incidents the first fire engine arrived within 6:17.

Basic Life Support response. Standard was 5:15 for arrival of first EMS unit, 90 percent of time. Actual response time was 5:57.

Advanced Life Support response. Standard was 6:45 minutes. Actual response was 7:11.

In response to questions from councilmembers on how to improve those response times, Dahl noted that one factor that might be influencing the issue is the fact that the fire district’s call load has been rising 10-12 percent each year. “We do know that as call load increases, response times increase,” he said. “That’s not the only factor, that’s one factor.”

Reading added that another issue is the long wait times at local hospitals, where units are required to stay until their patients can be transferred for medical care. “It’s a matter of call load and units out of service,” he said.

Dahl also noted that the standards being used in the contract were created in 2005, and were based on 2004 averages. The newly approved contract includes the creation of new standards, Reading said.

You can see the entire 2016 annual Fire District 1 report here.

Also on Tuesday night, the council heard a presentation from Community Transit CEO Emmett Heath. He talked about the transit agency’s efforts to serve Edmonds bus riders through a variety of local and Edmonds-to-Seattle and Edmonds-to-University of Washington commuter routes, plus the popular Swift Blue Line bus rapid transit service that runs along Highway 99 from Shoreline’s Aurora Village — through Edmonds and Lynnwood — to Everett.

Among the items Heath mentioned:

– Community Transit had more than 10 million passenger boardings in 2016, a 2 percent increase over 2015. Transit ridership has been growing in both Snohomish and King counties, even as it declines in other parts of the U.S., Heath said. Forty percent of Snohomish County residents who work in downtown Seattle commute by bus.

– One in six weekday bus riders uses the Swift Blue Line. That line will be expanded south to 185th Street Southwest in Shoreline, then head east to service the light rail station scheduled to be built there part of the Lynnwood Link rail expansion in 2023.

– Once the light rail line is built from Northgate to Lynnwood, Community Transit will be able to redeploy the service hours currently used on commuter service to provide increased local service. That will include more service to connect riders to light rail stations, Heath said.

– Two expansions of Swift service are planned — a Green Line, connecting the Bothell/Mill Creek area to Boeing in Everett — planned for 2019; and an Orange Line that would connect the Lynnwood Link Light Rail line with key east/west corridors in South Snohomish County.

Councilmembers Kristiana Johnson and Tom Mesaros asked whether it would be possible to provide a Swift bus connection down Highway 104 to serve commuters, as well as Highway 104/Edmonds Way apartment dwellers ,traveling to the Edmonds Sounder train station and ferry terminal; Heath said he would look into that.

— By Teresa Wippel