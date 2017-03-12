Former Maverick takes fourth in NCAA Wrestling National Championships for Simon Fraser U

With a 2-1 record on the final day of the 2017 NCAA Wrestling National Championships, Meadowdale High alum Morgan Smith claimed fourth overall in the 197-lb weight class, capping off a phenomenal season from the Simon Fraser University Clan junior.

“For him to be an All-American this year, it’s a big improvement on last year,” said SFU head coach Justin Abdou. “I think he’ll take that confidence into next year, and probably be shooting to make that national final. We’ve never had a finalist yet, so that’d be a good goal for him.”

Starting out with the consolation bracket’s quarterfinals, Smith took down the reigning National Runner-Up, Northern State’s Joe Gomez, in a tight 6-4 decision. The tight result was an impressive win for Smith, as Gomez entered the competition ranked ninth in the weight class, coming in just under Smith’s seventh-place standing.

Smith then moved on and dominated the consolation semis, besting the no. 12-ranked Evan Ramos in a 10-2 major decision. In the match for third place, Smith fell again at the hands of no. 3-ranked Luke Cramer of Ashland, who ousted the Clan wrestler from the Championship side of the bracket yesterday. The second matchup between the two saw Cramer emerge with a 5-2 decision.

Smith ended his season with an overall record of 34-7.

Smith is the Clan’s third men’s wrestling All-American in the NCAA era. In 2013, Skylor Davies finished third at the tournament to become the Clan’s first All-American in men’s wrestling. Last year, Tyler McLean finished fourth at 165-pounds and is the other All-American. McLean red-shirted this season due to injury.

Despite being SFU’s lone wrestler at nationals, Smith’s terrific performance overall earned the Clan 12.5 points in the team standings, good for a share of 28th overall in the team standings alongside Lake Erie, ahead of 15 other teams that entered the competition.

Champ. Round 1 – Morgan Smith (Simon Fraser) 34-7 won by decision over Terrance Fanning (Wheeling Jesuit ) 19-10 (Dec 12-7)

Quarterfinal – Luke Cramer (Ashland ) 29-4 won by decision over Morgan Smith (Simon Fraser) 34-7 (Dec 5-4)

Cons. Round 2 – Morgan Smith (Simon Fraser) 34-7 won by decision over Wes Phipps (Mercyhurst) 20-14 (Dec 8-4)

Cons. Round 3 – Morgan Smith (Simon Fraser) 34-7 won by decision over Joe Gomez (Northern St.) 27-8 (Dec 6-4)

Cons. Semi – Morgan Smith (Simon Fraser) 34-7 won by major decision over Evan Ramos (Shippensburg) 27-4 (MD 10-2)

3rd Place Match – Luke Cramer (Ashland ) 29-4 won by decision over Morgan Smith (Simon Fraser) 34-7 (Dec 5-2)