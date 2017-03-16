From the Edmonds Public Works Director: Projects for 2017

As I write this, we’re nine days away from spring! This means the city will soon start our 2017 infrastructure projects. These projects represent needed upgrades and replacements of key city-owned infrastructure. They will allow us to continue to provide reliable utility services to our ratepayers and to improve safety and save time for the traveling public.

The largest and most visible project will take place at the intersection of 76th Avenue West and 212th Street Southwest near Edmonds-Woodway High School. The intersection will be completely rebuilt with the addition of right- and left-turn lanes on 76th both northbound and southbound and the addition of a right-turn lane westbound on 76th. The intersection will receive a new traffic signal system that will allow concurrent left turns in opposite directions. These improvements will significantly improve traffic flow and decrease delays during peak travel periods. The unsightly overhead power lines will be placed underground, and new ADA-compliant curb ramps and new street lights will be installed at each corner.

In addition to these improvements, northbound and southbound bike lanes will be added on 76th from 220th Street Southwest to Olympic View Drive and on 212th Street from the Roundabout to 72nd Avenue West. To make room for these bike lanes, the road section will be changed to three lanes with one travel lane in each direction and a center turn lane. This geometry will provide additional safety benefits to vehicles, bicycles and pedestrians.

The construction phase of this project will cost $5.9 million with approximately $1.1 million coming from local funds. Almost all of the local funding will come from the city’s water and sewer utilities. Old piping in and around the intersection will be replaced at the same time the street improvements are made, creating significant cost savings for the utilities and convenience for citizens by having to disturb the street only once.

Additional 2017 transportation projects:

– Construction of the missing sidewalk sections on the north side of 238th Street Southwest between SR104 and SR99. This will complete an important pedestrian connection between these two state routes and help facilitate access for transit users. ($413,000)

– The city will contribute our share of grant funding and $47,000 in local funding (gas tax) to a project being led by Mountlake Terrace to better coordinate traffic signals on 220th Street Southwest between 76th Avenue West in Edmonds, to I-5. This will reduce travel times and congestion as well as reduce air emissions. (Total $300,000)

– Construction will be completed on a new sidewalk and drainage system on 236th Street Southwest between SR104 and Madrona Elementary. Funded in part with a Safe Routes to School Federal grant, this project will complete a key pedestrian connection and improve safety for school children and other pedestrians. ($1.4 million)

– We expect to finish the installation of a new warning horn system at the BNSF crossings at Dayton and Main streets. This will reduce noise levels throughout downtown caused by train whistles. Negotiations with BNSF have taken longer than expected but should be complete soon. ($300,000)

– We will be refurbishing nine lane-miles of city streets with paving projects in 2017. This is a crucially important program that needs to be repeated every year going forward. We are in the fourth year of this restarted program after a long period where no paving was done. ($1.4 million)

The city’s three utilities — water, sewer and stormwater — will also have a busy 2017 construction season:

– The water utility will be replacing 9,000 feet of old cast iron water mains along with their associated service lines and meters. We will also complete the design of the 2018 water main replacement projects. (Total $3.2 million)

– The sewer utility will dig and replace 3,500 feet of sewer mains and line another 2,000 feet, as well as design the projects that will be built in 2018. ($2.2 million)

– The wastewater treatment plant will spend $3.2 million replacing and repairing key electrical and mechanical equipment including both process control and solids handling infrastructure. Just over half of that will come from Edmonds ratepayers. ($1.6 million)

– The stormwater utility will construct the Seaview Park infiltration facility. This project will help to reduce erosion and improve habitat in Perrinville Creek. ($1.1 million). The utility will also replace 1,500 feet of old and degraded drainage pipe. (approx. $700,000)

City buildings will also see some improvements with the repainting of the Frances Anderson Center, all three fire stations and the Public Safety Building this summer. (approx. $200,000). We also hope to get state funding from the Legislature to replace the main roof at the Frances Anderson Center as well. ($350,000)

All of these projects will create some inconvenience to the public. I apologize in advance and assure you we will do everything we can to minimize that disruption.

— By Phil Williams, Public Works Director