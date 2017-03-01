Gallery North opens “Small Works” exhibit

Artists’ Reception

Sunday, March 5

1-4 p.m.

Gallery North

401 Main St.

Gallery North announces the opening today of its annual invitational show of small-sized artwork.

Gallery North will host an Artists’ Reception and Awards Ceremony for its Small Works show this Sunday afternoon. Awards will be announced at 2 p.m.

This highly anticipated exhibit provides an excellent opportunity to see and obtain the artwork of a wide array of artists in a single location. This year, 75 artists from 11 different states were accepted into the show. Over 200 small paintings, drawings, and mixed media pieces are included. All items are available for sale. Art collectors are advised to come early for the best selection.

Says Gallery North president, Catherine M. James, “Every year, it seems the quality of the work in this show increases. We are pleased to provide a showcase at Gallery North for so many of the talented artists who entered this year.”

Edmonds-based professional artist and muralist, Andy Eccleshall, is the awards juror for the 2017 Small Works Show. As a professional artist, Andy Eccleshall is known for his atmospheric landscapes painted in a realistic style. Eccleshall is also a gifted muralist who owns a business in Edmonds that specializes in hand-painted residential and commercial trompe l’oeil and fine art murals. His commissions include several murals in downtown Edmonds.

The exhibit is open daily from March 1 through March 30.

About Gallery North: In operation for more than 50 years, artist-run Gallery North is one of the longest running artists’ cooperative galleries in the nation. It continues its mission to promote and sell local art in the heart of downtown Edmonds. Open 7 days a week, Gallery North is located at 401 Main Street.