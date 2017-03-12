Good trees for urban gardens: Evergreen trees to cherish as winter lingers

We continue our series highlighting trees that work for gardens in Edmonds. It’s presented by Master Gardener Barbara Chase, who serves on the Edmonds Tree Board.

As our cold and wet weather persists, we can enjoy some evergreen stars in our garden.

The first is Garrya elliptica. A small tree or large evergreen shrub, it is a lesser known native, which is a standout in February and March.

Both Garrya ‘James Roof’ and Garrya x issaquahensis ‘Pat Ballard’ have 8-inch-long catkins which give a waterfall effect on the tree. These trees, known as ‘Silk Tassel,” grow to 12 feet high by 10 to 12 feet wide and can act as a windbreak.

A second beautiful evergreen is a relative of our native madrona (arbutus menziesii) but is much easier to grow. It is the ‘Strawberry Tree’ (arbutus unedo). It has small white flowers, which become decorative red fruit. It can grow to 25 feet but there are more compact forms. This tree has multi-season beauty.

Another evergreen that has restrained growth but the beautiful shape of other native trees is the mountain hemlock (tsuga mertensiana). Do not confuse the mountain hemlock with the taller-growing western hemlock. At lower elevations, it usually grows slowly to 18-20 feet. It grows taller in the subalpine areas where it is native.

Spring will come, but we can enjoy the subtle beauty of these evergreen trees until the blossoms erupt and make us forget winter.

— By Barbara Chase