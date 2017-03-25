Happening nearby: Funtastic Playtorium coming to Alderwood Mall

Funtastic Playtorium will be moving into the former location of Daiso and F.Y.E. inside Alderwood Mall.

According to the funtasticplaytorium.com website:

“As one of the largest indoor playgrounds in the Washington, Funtastic Playtorium is the local favorite for both parents and kids alike. Kids age 10 and under can enjoy hours of un-tethered delight as they romp, run, jump, slide and tumble their way through our indoor play area and obstacle courses.”

The Alderwood Mall location is expected to open sometime this summer. Another Funtastic Playtorium site is located in Factoria.

–Story and photo by David Carlos