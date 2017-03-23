Happening nearby: School of Rock to host open house March 25

The new School of Rock in Lynnwood will host an open house on Saturday, March 25.

During the event, attendees can meet instructors, take a free trial lesson or sit in on a free class or jam.

Doors open at 1 p.m. at the School of Rock, 4200 196th St. S.W.

Free classes to be offered include:

Rock 101 (ages 6-11), from 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Performance Group jam (ages 12+), from 3:30 – 4:30 p.m.

Trial lessons will be provided throughout the day. The event runs from 1-5 p.m.

For more information about the event, click here.

The School of Rock opened its Lynnwood location in February with a ceremonial guitar smashing. The School of Rock teaches guitar, bass, keyboard, vocals and drums in the style of rock-n-roll. Programs are offered to kids as young as preschoolers through adults, with no experience through experienced. Students take private lessons and are paired with other students on different instruments to form bands and learn to perform.

For more information about the School of Rock, click here.