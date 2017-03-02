Happy Birthday, Dr. Seuss! Read Across America begins nearby

1 of 5

Families gathered at the Lynnwood Crossroads shopping complex on Thursday evening for the beginning of local Read Across America events benefiting Edmonds School District libraries.

The trip around Lynnwood Crossroads began at Great Clips, where kids could get headbands with “Thing” hair. Then, in the courtyard, a booth was set up by Smith Brothers Farms with chocolate milk samples. Guest readers and free yogurt coupons were available at Yogurtland. A balloon artist was stationed inside Hop Jacks, where 20 percent of bills was donated to the schools. Finally, a Dr. Seuss-themed photo booth was set up inside Total Nutrition.

Lynnwood Crossroads is located at the intersection of 196th Street Southwest and Highway 99.

Ready for more Read Across America events?

Read Across America activities on Saturday, March 4 are based at Revelations Yogurt (527 Main St.) in Edmonds. Children can enjoy the “reading room” where guest readers will be reading children’s books from 11 a.m.– 3:30 p.m. Families can also complete a “Cat Walk” scavenger hunt in downtown Edmonds, and face painting will be available at Coldwell Banker Bain.

The Edmonds Theater will show Horton Hears a Who at 12:30 p.m., with admission by donation. Carnival games will be scattered throughout downtown Edmonds, and the Cat in the Hat and Thing 1 and Thing 2 will be scampering about for photo opportunities. Adult goody bags and child Dr. Seuss hats will be available for those who participate in the activities.

The Lynnwood Bowl and Skate is also participating in our Read Across America celebration by hosting two weeks of “Bowling for Books.” Every time bowlers tell the counter staff that they are “Bowling for Books” during the weeks of Feb. 27-March 2 and March 6-9, 50 percent of the discounted bowling fee will be donated to Read Across America for Edmonds School District libraries. On Thursday, March 2, if bowlers come dressed as a Dr. Seuss character, 100 percent of the discounted voting fee will be donated to school libraries.

Because the Edmonds School District does not provide a budget to school libraries, the libraries rely on parent groups, private grants and Read Across America to provide them with funds to purchase books to update their collections. Community members who would like to donate to school libraries can make checks payable to the Foundation for Edmonds School District, earmarked for Read Across America, and mail them to the Foundation for Edmonds School District, P.O. Box 390, Lynnwood, WA 98046.