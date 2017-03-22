Hazel Miller Foundation grant completes funding of Edmonds police shooting simulator

The Edmonds Police Department announced Wednesday that the Hazel Miller Foundation has provided a check for $43,192 to complete Edmonds Police Foundation fundraising efforts for a new interactive shooting simulator. The simulator allows officers to be put in realistic, critical incidents and decide how they should respond.

The Edmonds Police Foundation has been engaged since 2015 in fundraising efforts for the simulator to replace the department’s existing equipment, which was outdated and frequently out of service for maintenance. The total $52,414 price tag for the new simulator was not in the police department budget.

The foundation — a volunteer, non-profit organization that raises money to purchase equipment for the police department — had earned $9,222 by hosting golf tournaments, 5K fun runs and other events. They reached out to the Hazel Miller Foundation to see it the organization could cover the balance, and the foundation issued a check this month for $43,192.

The Hazel Miller Foundation is a private, nonprofit foundation dedicated to the citizens of Edmonds and South Snohomish County, Washington. The foundation’s mission is to support programs and projects that serve the public’s benefit, especially in the areas of education and youth services, poverty alleviation and hunger, civic and community services and amenities, the environment, and culture and the arts.