Heartspot Paint-Togethers aim to help charity, heal political despair

Twelve years ago, Sue Robertson and Tracy Felix created what has come to be known as the Edmonds Art Studio Tour. With the help of dozens of local artists, the studio tour continues to be a vibrant local event. Now, these two local artists are collaborating on a new project called Paint-Togethers — a series of painting sessions to rally everyone from the highly accomplished artist to the novice, encouraging them to come together and paint for a good cause.

“Artists tend to be lightning rods in society. We feel very deeply,” Felix said. “All the recent political turmoil is having a really detrimental effect on a lot of creative people. Artists have literally shut down. We decided to do something to combat their despair. We also wanted to support some of the organizations that are doing positive things in our community,” Felix said.

Among the notable local artists that will participate this April, in addition to Felix and Robertson, are Angela Bandurka, Joanne Shellan and Pamela Mummy. But artists of all levels are encouraged to participate.

The idea is simple: Artists pay a $30 registration fee, all of which is donated to the charity of the month. Local art supply store Artspot will supply the canvas and Cole Gallery has agreed to provide studio space. Artists may choose to donate or keep to their completed work. The proceeds of April’s paint together will benefit Washington Kids in Transition, a volunteer organization committed to providing basic needs to children in Edmonds. There are currently 600 homeless children in the Edmonds School District alone.

ARTspot will feature the canvases painted at the sessions and offer them for sale. Artwork can be purchased at ARTspot beginning third Thursday April art walk. All of the proceeds will go to Washington Kids in Transition.

HEARTspot is an ongoing series of events, all enabling artists to use their talent to help support good causes in our community. In past months, the YWCA and Creative Connection have received support; in May, Doctors Without Borders will be the designated recipient.

Registration is underway for two HEARTspot Paint-Together dates in April: April 7 and 11, with the possibility of more dates if demand warrants.

For more information go to Artspotedmonds.com or call 425-640-6408.