In memoriam: Susan Emerson Gould, former state senator and school board member

A memorial service will be held March 31 in Edmonds for former Edmonds School Board member and State Senator Susan Emerson Gould, who died Thursday, March 9, 2017.

According to our online news partner The Seattle Times, Ms. Gould was born on Aug. 9, 1929, to Ralph and Florence Emerson in Seattle. After attending Whitman College and graduating from the University of Washington with degree in Chemistry, she worked at Crescent Spice Company as a research chemist, The Times said.

She and her husband Ramon Gould moved to Edmonds in 1960, where they raised their three children, Kevin, Meredith and LeaAnn.

She was twice elected to the Washington State Senate, serving from 1975-1983, where she chaired the Senate Energy and Utilities Committee and prevented the proliferation of nuclear power plants in Washington. She was a member of the Edmonds School Board from 1968-1974, and prior to that was president of the Snohomish County chapter of the League of Women Voters.