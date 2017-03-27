Jet City Rollergirls to host fundraiser roller derby bout in Shoreline April 1

The Jet City Rollergirls are hosting a fundraiser roller derby bout this Saturday, April 1 at the Rat’s Nest, 19022 Hwy 99 in Shoreline.

Bout 1 features the Jet City Roller Girls Bombers vs. Treasure Valley Roller Derby in a Women’s Flat Track Derby Association-sanctioned battle.

Bout 2 is A Decade of Derby, an interactive bout involving fans that features old school rules, crazy “boutfits” and a spin of the penalty wheel.

Tickets are $15 for adults ($18 at the door), $10 for children 6-12 ($12 at the door) and free for children 0-5.

Lobby doors open at 5 p.m., main seating opens at 5:30 p.m. and the bout begins at 6:00 p.m. There will be a beer garden, food truck and concessions for purchase.

Tickets are available here: www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2789288