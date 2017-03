Edmonds-based Kaman Auctions supported the Edmonds Boys and Girls Club recently with a $12,600 check.

The donation, presented to the club’s Unit Director Brandie Lovelace, will be used for various programs and athletics.

The money was raised during the fourth annual charity auction for Kaman Auctions in late 2016, which brought out participants to bid on over 90 items.

Kaman Auctions is located at 23100-B Highway 99 in Edmonds.