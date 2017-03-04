Local Rotary clubs donate 560 pairs of shoes, $1,125 to Clothes for Kids

1 of 4

Five local Rotary Clubs banded together last month to gather shoe donations for Clothes for Kids.

After a month-long shoe drive from Jan. 26 through Feb. 24, a total of 560 pairs of shoes were collected and donated to Clothes for Kids. In addition, a check for $1,125 was delivered — $500 of that check was from Lynnwood’s First Security bank, and the remaining $625 was from Rotary Club of Lynnwood.

The Lynnwood, Alderwood Terrace, Edmonds Noon, Edmonds Daybreakers and Mill Creek Rotary Clubs all participated in the shoe drive.

Clothes for Kids is a non-profit organization that provides clothing for kids in need at several local school districts, including the Edmonds School District. For more information about Clothes for Kids, click here.