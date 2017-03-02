Madrona Children’s Theater both celebrates and delights on its 25th anniversary

Friday – Sunday

March 10 – 13

Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory

Madrona Children’s Theatre (MCT)

Performed at:

Mountlake Terrace High School

21801 44th Ave. W.

It seems that this month Edmonds is really celebrating the talents of its younger population!

This would include the cast participating Madrona Children’s Theatre production of Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory.

Few performing arts efforts develop without the dedication of mentors and educators – and this tribute show to MCT’s 25th anniversary is no different.

25 Years!

My Edmonds News would like to congratulate MCT on its milestone achievement and acknowledge the efforts of production director, Dorothy Rosenthal Pierce; co-producers Julie Nuno, Jessica Gutherie and Maria Owen; music directors Nancy and Mark Press; choreographer Shelly Simmons; and Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory stage managers Diane Jamieson and Andee Albert.

Delight your family with tickets to this production, obtained through this ticket link.