Madrona Children’s Theatre on the eve of celebrating 25th Anniversary

Friday – Monday

March 10 – 13

Willy Wonka!

Mountlake Terrace High School Auditorium

21801 44th Avenue West, Mountlake Terrace

“Willy Wonka”, the delightful production by Roald Dahl, is how Madrona Children’s Theatre (MCT) will celebrate its 25th Anniversary this week.

The delicious adventures experienced by Charlie Bucket on his visit to Willy Wonka’s mysterious chocolate factory lights up the stage in this captivating MCT tale.

Production director Dorothy Pierce, a director and educator at Edmonds Driftwood Players and Edmonds Heights K-12 says of MCT, “Madrona Children’s Theatre has an amazing legacy and I am incredibly proud to be part of the 25th Anniversary Season. Willy Wonka felt like a perfect fit as we celebrate Roald Dahl’s 100th birthday and the enduring talents of Gene Wilder.

“With a record-breaking company of 94 students, split into two casts, this show feels like a constant celebration. It has been an enormous joy to work with these young actors, they bring so much enthusiasm and energy. We are excited for the audience to join us on this sweet journey into Pure Imagination.”

Featuring the enchanting songs from the 1971 film starring Gene Wilder and new songs by Leslie Bricusse (Jekyll & Hyde, Doctor Dolittle) and Anthony Newley, Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka is a scrumdidilyumptious musical guaranteed to delight everyone’s sweet tooth.

Dates and Times:

Friday, March 10 ~ 7 p.m. (ASL) Scrumdillyumptious Cast

Saturday, March 11 ~ 2 p.m./7 p.m. Gobstoppers Cast

Sunday, March 12 ~ 12:30 (ASL)/5 p.m. Scrumdillyumptious Cast

Monday, March 13 ~ 7 p.m. Gobstoppers Cast

For 25 years, the Madrona Children’s Theatre (MCT) has provided students in 4th through 8th grade an authentic theatre experience by producing a full-scale musical each spring, complete with a live orchestra and professional direction. A silent auction is hosted in the lobby during each performance. Proceeds from the auction fund MCT’s productions and scholarship programs.

Tickets can be purchased at Brown Paper Tickets or by calling Brown Paper Tickets at 1-800-838-3006.

Tickets will also be sold at the door one hour before each performance.

For ASL and handicap seating, please contact Kerry Brockman at madronatickets@gmail.com.

For additional information contact Maria Owen at madronactproducer@gmail.com.