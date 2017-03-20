March 25 meeting to discuss impact of technology on families

The Edmonds School District’s Diversity, Equity and Outreach Department is sponsoring a meeting from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, March 25 aimed at encouraging conversations with parents, community members, teachers, librarians and other school staff about how technology impacts families.

The meeting is being co-hosted by SEAT (Social Justice in Education Around Technology), an organization founded by Ivette Bayo Urban and Stephanie Torres. Attendees are encouraged to share their personal experiences with technology, ways they find balance and their concepts of well-being.

“Generally, social justice spaces in education exclude conversations about the problems/limits of technology,” the meeting announcement noted. “Equity conversations about technology are usually framed in a deficit model, of needing to provide some access or technological resource that is currently missing.”

The event will be held in the Edmonds-Woodway High School Library. All community members are welcome to attend, with onsite childcare provided for children ages 3 or older. Breakfast and lunch will be provided. The event will be facilitated in English, with Spanish speaking translation available. Clock hours available for Edmonds School District. Registration requested, but not required.

For more information visit www.SEATcafe.com or email bayo.urban@gmail.com.