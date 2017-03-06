March 7 EWHS music performances to benefit Essentially Ellington Trip

The Edmonds-Woodway High School Jazz Ensemble I and the Philharmonic orchestra are holding a special concert fundraiser Tuesday, March 7 at 7:30 p.m. in the EWHS Great Hall, 7600 212th St. S.W. Proceeds will offset expenses for jazz students who are traveling to the prestigious Essentially Ellington Festival in New York City in May.

Each group will play movements of the Peern Gynt Suite by Greig. The Jazz Band will be playing Duke Ellington’s adaptation of this epic work.

EWHS Philharmonic is one of the region’s top student string orchestras, while Jazz I is a finalist for the Essentially Ellington competition.

The recommended donation is $10 and includes a cake reception. If you can’t attend, you can support Jazz I by making a donation through the band’s Essentially Ellington Go Fund Me account here.

Also note that between now and April 30, 10 percent of all subscriptions or donations to My Edmonds News are being donated to support both the EWHS jazz band and the jazz band from Mountlake Terrace High School, which was also named an Essentially Ellington finalist. You can subscribe or donate here.