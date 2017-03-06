McDonald McGarry Cell Phones for Soldiers donation drive through March 17

Do you have an old cell phone or two lying around your home or office? Once again, McDonald McGarry Insurance is partnering with Cell Phones for Soldiers to collect and recycle your cell phones. These recycled phones don’t need to be in working order – gently used and broken phones are gladly accepted.

Cell Phones for Soldiers has provided over 300 million minutes of free talk time to troops overseas through its calling card program, Minutes That Matter. Cell phones collected will also help support Helping Heroes Home, an organization that assists veterans with emergency funds to alleviate communication challenges and other hardshipes. Each phone collected can provide up to two and a half hours of phone time to soldiers overseas.

McDonald McGarry will be open and collecting phones from 7:30am-5:00pm Mondays through Thursdays and 8:00am-3:00pm Fridays from February 21st to March 17th. McDonald McGarry Insurance is located at 630 Main Street in Edmonds. For more information, call McDonald McGarry Insurance at 425-774-3200 or email info@mcdonaldmcgarry.com.

— Sponsored by McDonald McGarry Insurance