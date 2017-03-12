Meadowdale High alum Alyssa Reuble throws perfect game for Seattle U

Meadowdale High School alum Alyssa Reuble threw a perfect game for Seattle University’s softball team Friday, leading the Redhawks to an 8-0 five-inning win over South Dakota during the Husky Classic, hosted by the University of Washington.

“Alyssa’s work ethic epitomizes what we are trying to do here and I’m so happy for her,” Coach Geoff Hirai said.

According to the GoSeattleU.com website, Reuble was brilliant for SU, tossing the third perfect game in program history. She produced eight groundouts, five flyouts, a strikeout, and retired a hitter on batter’s interference. Seattle U exploded for six runs in the third and added two more in the fourth, allowing Reuble plenty of breathing room to complete her masterpiece.

It’s the first perfect game in the nation this season and the first by a Western Athletic Conference (WAC) hurler since 2010.

A 2013 graduate of Meadowdale High School, Reuble was a four-year varsity starter who led her team to an appearance in the 2012 state tournament. During the Mavs’ 2012 season she pitched two shutouts — one at Oak Harbor (4/15/2012) and the other at Shorecrest (4/25/2012).

The game was scoreless entering the third inning. The Redhawks erupted for six runs, as 11 players batted in the frame. After a flyout, Nicole Bolasky singled to start the action. Paige Bouska followed with a base hit. Kaylee Ree walked to load the bases for Megan Ottino. Ottino was hit by a pitch, bringing in Bolasky to score the first run of the day.

With two outs, Mountlake Terrace High School alum Maddy Kristjanson smashed a double to drive in three runs and give SU a 4-0 advantage. The Redhawks continued their rally, though, as Alyson Matriotti singled and Susanne Morris walked to load the bases again. Cherise Silvan came through with a double to center, plating two more runs.

In the top of the fourth, Seattle U struck quickly for two more. Bouska singled on the first pitch of the frame and Ree tripled, scoring Bouska. An Ottino RBI groundout made it 8-0 in SU’s favor.

Reuble earned a groundout to open the bottom of the fourth. She got an out via batter’s interference and then induced a flyout to left to close the frame.

After the Redhawks went down in their half of the fifth, Reuble entered the circle needing just three outs to finish her day. On the first pitch, she picked up a groundball to Kristjanson, who threw to first for the first out. On a 2-1 count, Kayla Fields hit a grounder to Matriotti at third, as Reuble inched closer to perfection. Jamie Holscher worked her way to a 3-1 count, but Reuble forced a flyball to left field, where Bouska caught the ball and allowed the celebration to begin.

Reuble needed just 41 pitches to achieve the feat. She threw 29 strikes on her way to the shutout.

Bolasky, Bouska, Kristjanson, and Silvan had two hits apiece.

A senior at Seattle U, Reuble — the daughter of Doug and Paula Reuble of Lynnwood, is majoring in criminal justice.