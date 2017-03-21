Monday night fire displaces family of seven from Meadowdale-area home

A fire on Monday night caused extensive damage to a Meadowdale home and displaced a family of seven.

The fire was reported around 9:45 p.m. in a two-story house in the 16000 block of 51st Place in unincorporated Edmonds. Three adults and four children were home when the fire broke out. They all safely escaped.

“The first firefighters to arrive reported heavy fire on the back of the house,” said Leslie Hynes, public information officer for Snohomish County Fire District 1. “Fire was burning on the first and second floor and in the attic.”

Firefighters from Fire Districts 1 and 7, Lynnwood, Mukilteo and Everett responded. They had the fire under control in about 20 minutes. No one was injured.

The Snohomish County Fire Marshal’s Office will continue the investigation into the cause of the fire during daylight hours. Fire damage left the home uninhabitable. Support 7 and Red Cross are assisting the family. They have insurance.