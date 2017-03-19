Mudslide cancels Monday Sounder commuter train service

Updated at 5:45 p.m. with Monday bus service.

Sounder north line commuter train service has been canceled for Monday, March 20, due to a mudslide.

Earlier Sunday, the agency announced that Sounder train service to the Sounders FC match against NY Red Bull had been canceled.

Here is the Sound Transit Edmonds-Seattle special bus service information for Monday morning’s commute, along with the regularly scheduled bus service:

Buses will depart Edmonds Station in the Amtrak parking lot at 6:11 a.m., 6:41 a.m., 7:11 a.m. and 7:41 a.m. Riders may also board regularly scheduled Community Transit route 416 at Bay 2 departing at 5:45 a.m., 6:15 a.m., 6:34 a.m., 6:55 a.m., and 7:42 a.m.

If there are no additional mudslides, service is expected to resume Tuesday, March 21. Monitor http://www.soundtransit.org/schedule/rider-alerts for updates to Sounder north line service prior to your commute.