Mudslide cancels Sounder train service Wednesday, Thursday

Sound Transit’s north commuter Sounder train line service has been canceled for Wednesday and Thursday, March 8 and 9 due to a mudslide. Special Seattle-to-Edmonds bus service information for the Wednesday afternoon commute, along with the regularly scheduled bus service, follows.

All special buses will allow pre-boarding at 5th Avenue South and Weller Street (facing south) and depart from 4th Avenue South and South Jackson Street at 4th Avenue South and South Jackson at 4:05 p.m., 4:33 p.m., 5:05 p.m. and 5:35 p.m. Riders may also board regularly scheduled Community Transit Route 416 at 5th and James at 3:57 p.m., 4:27 p.m., 4:58 p.m., 5:31 p.m. and 5:57 p.m.

If there are no additional blocking events service will resume Friday, March 10. Monitor www.SoundTransit.org/schedules/alerts for updates to Sounder north line service prior to your commute.