Nelson launches re-election bid with focus on environment, public safety, inclusiveness

Edmonds City Councilmember Mike Nelson on Sunday night officially launched his re-election campaign for the Position 2 seat he has held since 2015.

Speaking before dozens of supporters gathered at the Edmonds home of jewelry store owners Andy and Kristen Cline, Nelson talked about growing up as the son of a civil engineer, and the lessons he learned from his father about building a strong foundation.

“How strong is our foundation?” Nelson asked those in the room. “How deep are our collective principals?” That foundation is being tested by those in government at all levels who want to “celebrate destruction in the name of progress,” he said.

Nelson, who lives in the Westgate ares with his wife and two sons, said he has focused his campaign on three areas:

– Protecting the environment, including taking steps to fight climate change and implement strategies for waste reduction and renewable energy.

– Increasing public safety funding “to make sure we have enough firefighters and police officers and increased enforcement of traffic laws to keep pedestrians safe.”

– Supporting policies that make Edmonds more welcoming and inclusive and that fight discrimination, and that include implementing “more affordable housing options for our community.”

Nelson was appointed to Edmonds City Council Position 2 in March 2015 to replace Strom Peterson after Peterson was elected as a 21st District state legislator. Nelson served until November 2015, when he was elected by Edmonds voters to fill out the remainder of Peterson’s term, which expires in November.

So far, no one has filed to run against him.

A native of Northern California, Nelson graduated from Gonzaga University Law School, and spent two and a half years as a deputy sheriff in Marin County, Calif. He currently serves as Executive Director of Service Employees International Union, Washington State Council.

One of those attending Nelson’s kickoff was Josh Thompson, legislative aide to Snohomish County Councilmember Stephanie Wright and himself an Edmonds City Council candidate. Thompson is running for the Position 1 City Council seat now held by Kristiana Johnson; Johnson is completing her first term on the council after being appointed in July of 2012 to fill a vacancy left by Michael Plunkett, who resigned.

Other officials at Nelson’s campaign launch included Edmonds School Board Director Carin Chase and Edmonds City Councilmember Adrienne Fraley-Monillas, who is also running for re-election this fall.

“He’s very dedicated to the city and he’s very dedicated to the citizens,” Fraley-Monillas said of Nelson. “I can tell you we have to have him back in November.”

Continuing on the theme of building a strong foundation, Nelson said it’s critical to work together to move both the city and the country forward, despite what he called a challenging national political climate.

“If we act together, we will weather this storm,” said Nelson, who concluded his remarks with a quote from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.: “If you can’t fly then run, if you can’t run then walk, if you can’t walk then crawl, but whatever you do you have to keep moving forward.”

“Together if we keep moving forward, we will move our country, we will move our city, we move our home to a place that’s safe and healthy and wealthy for all,” Nelson said.

You can learn more at Nelson’s campaign website: www.votenelson.org.

— Story and photos by Teresa Wippel