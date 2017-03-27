Next school district budget meeting set for March 29

The Edmonds School District is hosting another of its “School Finance 101” budget meetings this Wednesday, March 29 at Lynnwood High School.

Those who can’t attend are also welcome to provide online feedback here.

Superintendent Dr. Kris McDuffy will be sharing at the three remaining meetings what the district is hearing, expecting and concerned about over the next few months at both the state and federal levels.

“This is the most hopeful time in our state’s history, with the full funding of basic education as mandated by the McClearly decision, but our legislators have a huge hill to climb,” McDuffy said. “On the federal level, we’re really concerned with possible reductions we may see.”

Even with these unknowns, the filters being used to develop the 2017-18 budget are student learning, greatest needs, return on investment and current financial practices, or “Every paper clip counts.”

Remaining meetings are:

March 29, 7-8 p.m., Lynnwood High Theater

April 12, 4-5 p.m., Mountlake Terrace High Theater

April 19, 7-8 p.m., Edmonds Woodway High Theater