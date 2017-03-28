Now on video: Edmonds City Councilmembers March 22 Town Hall

Edmonds City Councilmembers Adrienne Fraley-Monillas, Dave Teitzel and Neil Tibbott explored a range of issues during a town hall with about 40 citizens at Swedish Edmonds hospital Wednesday, March 22. You can read our story about this meeting here.
The video reveals that there was considerable discussion about property taxes, and that there was much confusion about the relevant facts.
Here are some facts. This year the city will receive only 17% of the total amount of assessed property taxes. The city by law is able to raise the amount that they collect by only 1% – except for the EMS levy which amounts to about 25% of the Edmonds taxes. The EMS levy increases by the amount your property increases in assessed value. So let’s say that your value goes up by 10%. That would result in a net increase of 3.25% – 25% of 10% plus 75% 0f 1%. Additionally, your taxes would go up by more than the average increase if your assessed value increased by more than the percentage increase in assessed values for the entire city. So the 1% has a bunch of caveats tied to it.