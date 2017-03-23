Police: Death of Lynnwood woman struck by train Sunday was accidental

A 41-year-old woman killed by a train near Edmonds’ Haines Wharf Park Sunday, March 19 was struck when she tried to cross the tracks in front of the train, Edmonds police said Thursday.

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the woman as Jade K. Reed of Lynnwood, and determined the manner of death to be accidental.

Police responded to the 16100 block of 75th Place West at 7:10 p.m. for a report of a person hit by a train. A woman was found near the tracks and pronounced dead at the scene. “The woman’s husband was with her at that time, but not in the immediate area of the tracks,” said Edmonds police spokesman Sgt. Shane Hawley,

The case was assigned to an Edmond Police Department detective, Hawley said, and “based on evidence collected and interviews, we determined the woman was struck when she tried to cross the tracks in front of a northbound passenger train.”

According to police, the Amtrak passenger train was not occupied by passengers at the time.

“We have closed our investigation, also considering the death to be accidental,” Hawley said.