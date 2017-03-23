Prep baseball: Warriors drop season opener to Lake Stevens, 5-3

1 of 3

After a number of rain-outs washed out the start of their 2017 season, the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors finally got some game action in on Thursday. Unfortunately for the Warriors, it was not the weather but the Lake Stevens Vikings that dampened their spirits this time.

The Vikings scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning and defeated E-W 5-3 in what served as the Warriors’ much-delayed season opener played Thursday at Mountlake Terrace High School.

Lake Stevens’ Mitchell Firth blasted a two-run double off of E-W reliever Julian Kodama to highlight the Vikings’ last at-bat, come-from-behind victory.

E-W will hope to get on the diamond again on Friday, March 24, when they host the Jackson Timberwolves in a non-conference game scheduled for 4 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School.

Prep Baseball: Lake Stevens at Edmonds-Woodway, Mar. 23

Lake Stevens 0 2 0 0 0 0 3 — 5 3 1

Edmonds-Woodway 0 0 0 2 0 1 0 — 3 6 2

Winning pitcher: Kellen Harding (Lake Stevens)

Losing pitcher: Julian Kodama (Edmonds-Woodway)

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 0-1 overall; Lake Stevens 0-0 in 4A Wesco League, 2-2 overall

Edmonds-Woodway next game: versus Jackson, Friday, Mar. 24, 4 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

— Story and photos by Doug Petrowski