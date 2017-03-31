Prep baseball: Warriors edge Tomahawks 4-3

174
2

1 of 4
Julian Kodama on the mound.
Jacob Kitchen rounds third.
Kosta Cooper slides into second.
Aaron Ramos checks the pitcher before leading off.

Playing on the Warriors’ home field, Edmonds-Woodway High School’s baseball team defeated Marysville-Pilchuck 4-3 in the bottom of the seventh inning Friday. (Photos by Karl Swenson)

2 COMMENTS

  1. It’s was an amazing win!

    Bottom of 7, EW trails 2-3. There were 2 outs, 1 on base when senior Brandon Mitchell hit a home run for the walk off!

    Congrats Brandon & the Warriors!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here