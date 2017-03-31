Sports and RecreationHigh School Prep baseball: Warriors edge Tomahawks 4-3 March 31, 2017 174 2 1 of 4 Julian Kodama on the mound. Jacob Kitchen rounds third. Kosta Cooper slides into second. Aaron Ramos checks the pitcher before leading off. Playing on the Warriors’ home field, Edmonds-Woodway High School’s baseball team defeated Marysville-Pilchuck 4-3 in the bottom of the seventh inning Friday. (Photos by Karl Swenson)
It’s was an amazing win!
Bottom of 7, EW trails 2-3. There were 2 outs, 1 on base when senior Brandon Mitchell hit a home run for the walk off!
Congrats Brandon & the Warriors!
Thanks for the game update Stacie!