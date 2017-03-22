Prep softball: Warriors score 6 runs in last at-bat to earn 12-10 win over Terrace

1 of 4

In a wild start to the 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference schedule, the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors scored six runs in their final at-bat and snatched away a 12-10 come-from-behind victory over the Mountlake Terrace Hawks Wednesday at Edmonds-Woodway High School.

E-W’s Heidi Davis went 2-for-3 from the plate with two doubles, three RBI and a walk to lead the Warrior offense. The junior’s two-RBI, game-tying double in the sixth inning was the big blow in the Warriors’ late-game comeback.

Terrace had taken a 10-6 lead into the sixth inning, but E-W sent 11 batters to the plate in their half of the frame to score their six runs and pull ahead for good.

The Hawks had built their advantage thanks primarily to an eight-run third inning. Jazz Zenk capped off the big inning with an RBI triple for the Hawks, who were helped by three Warrior errors and two walks in the frame.

Zenk finished the contest with three hits in four at-bats and two RBI, but it wouldn’t be enough to keep the Hawks (0-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 0-2 overall) from dropping their Wesco League conference opener.

The Warriors (1-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 1-2 overall) pounded out 14 hits in the game. Jackie Lovelace went 4-for-5 and scored three runs from her lead-off position in the E-W lineup. Kendra Cooper went 3-for-4 with three RBI in the win.

— By Doug Petrowski