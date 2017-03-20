Pur Skin Clinic announces it’s coming home to Edmonds full time

Pur Skin Clinic announced Monday that as of March 30, it is ending its affiliation with Gene Juarez Salons and Spas in order to focus full time on its north-end clientele.

Pur Skin — which opened its Edmonds clinic in 2012 — has been seeing clients at Gene Juarez in Bellevue for two years, but decided recently to “operate exclusively out of our popular Edmonds location,” the announcement said.

“Having our skin and spa services under one roof means even more customized attention, easy-to-book appointments, and a staff that’s hyper-focused on clients’ individual needs,” the clinic said.

Located at 307 Bell St. in downtown Edmonds, Pur Skin provides Botox, dermal filler, laser services, body contouring, cosmetic dermatology and spa facials, and spa treatments. You can learn more at the clinic website.