Reminder: Edmonds Diversity Commission to host ‘Your Voice Matters’ youth forum March 17

The Edmonds Diversity Commission is reaching out to middle school- and high school-age youth with a forum, “Your Voice Matters,” set for March 17 in the Edmonds Library Plaza Room.

This youth-only event is intended to engage middle-schoolers and high-schoolers in discussion about topics of concern to them, such as bullying, social media pressures, inclusion and discrimination, a commission announcement said. The forum will follow a format similar to that used for last December’s World Café event, with participants invited to sit around tables and discuss topics with their peers.

The youth forum will also include motivational remarks and entertainment to engage and inspire participants.

The event will run from 1:30 -3:30 p.m. in the Plaza Room, located above the Edmonds Library at 650 Main St.

The World Café is a trademarked forum for engaging people in “conversations that matter,” according to The World Café Community Foundation, the nonprofit organization that developed the World Café vehicle over 20 years ago for social engagement, innovation and positive community change.

“As a cornerstone of our mission we seek to reach out and engage the community on current issues related to diversity and inclusion in Greater Edmonds,” said Diversity Commission Ed Dorame. “This youth forum is intended to provide a safe and engaging space for healthy discussion on sometimes uncomfortable topics. In addition to allowing for members of our middle school and high school community to have a voice on these issues, the process will help the commission focus its work over the next year.”

Space is limited, so interested parties are encouraged to email Diversity Coordinator Misha Carter at misha.carter@edmondswa.gov by March 10 to reserve a spot.

The Plaza Room is ADA accessible. Refreshments will be served.

For more information, contact misha.carter@edmondswa.gov.