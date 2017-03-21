Reminder: EPIC Group Writers contest deadline April 10

Adult and teen writers, are you planning an entry to the local EPIC Writers Group 5th annual Writing Contest? Entries are due April 10, 2017.

Find all the details on the EPIC website 2017 Contest Information & Rules, where you can also read winning entries from the past.

Teens enter free. Some prizes (including cash and EPIC membership) have been announced, with more in the wings. In addition, winners will see their work on the EPIC website and be invited to read their entry at the Winners Ceremony at Edmonds Library on May 23.