Reminder: EWHS Class of ’19, Warrior football partnering for March 18 fundraiser

The Edmonds-Woodway High School Class of 2019 is partnering with the Edmonds-Woodway football team and the Edmonds Warrior Youth Football Program for an all-day fundraiser this Saturday, March 18 at Romeo’s Restaurant.

From 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. March 18, customers have the option to dine in, take out or call for delivery all day with a portion of all proceeds going back to the Class of 2019, the E-W Football Team and the Edmonds Warrior Youth Football Program.

Romeo’s is located at 21110 76th Ave. W. in Edmonds.