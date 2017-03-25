Reminder: Gallagher’s to host March 26 fundraiser for Friends of Edmonds Library

On Sunday, March 26, Friends of the Edmonds Library is partnering with Gallaghers’ Where-U-Brew on a fundraising event.

Gallagher’s, an Edmonds DIY brewery and taproom, is a favorite in our community. The Kretzler family that now owns Gallagher’s has a long history in Edmonds. Did you know that Marcie Kretzler’s first job was in a public library? Support for the Edmonds Library is right in step.

From 10 a.m.- 5 p.m., Gallaghers’ will be donating a portion of all drink sales as well as a sizable amount from each batch brewed. Those with more discerning palates can also make wine! Plus, 100 percent of the raffle proceeds will be going to the Friends.

At 4 p.m. there will be a great raffle with Gallaghers’ gifts, some book baskets they’re putting together and race entries to the Beat the Bracket 5k that have been donated by the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce.

— By Kathy Passage