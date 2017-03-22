Reminder: Holy Rosary 8th graders to present ‘Rocky of the Rainforest’ March 24-25

Friday/Saturday

March 24/25

Kids!

Rocky Of the Rainforest

Directed by Carlotta Rojas

Holy Rosary 8th Grade, performing in the school gymnasium

770 Aloha St.

Slapstick tunes! Riotous jungle excitement! Jokes coming out of the trees! (Literally!)

Rocky of the Rainforest is a kids’ delight. Enjoy the antics as “Larry Livermore” frantically searches for an unknown actor to play the jungle man part in his upcoming production, Archie of the Amazon.

Will Call Admission: $8/Adult, $5/Student, $25/Family. See the flier here for more information.